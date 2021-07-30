Last updated on .From the section European Football

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus say they will continue with European Super League plans, claiming to have successfully argued against Uefa punishment.

A joint statement from the three clubs said a court decision on Friday in Madrid means European football's governing body have an "obligation" to terminate disciplinary proceedings against them.

Uefa paused action in June when the case was passed to the European Court of Justice.

Twelve clubs announced themselves as founder members of the Super League in April, but the proposed breakaway competition collapsed within 72 hours after nine withdrew amid fan protest, opposition from Uefa, Fifa and domestic leagues, the British Government and Royal Family.

