Mick McCarthy joined Cardiff in January after leaving Cypriot club Apoel

Cardiff City are braced for a third successive season in the Championship and a first full campaign under veteran manager Mick McCarthy.

Two years after relegation from the Premier League, the Bluebirds' squad is largely as it was when they finished eighth last season.

With Fulham, West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United all tipped to make an instant return to the top flight, Cardiff are not among the bookmakers' favourites for promotion - but the underdog tag is one they tend to relish.

Although summer signings have been made on a tight budget, McCarthy has proven himself to be a shrewd operator in the Championship, leading Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wanderers to league titles at this level.

McCarthy has been coy about his targets at Cardiff but, now he has had a full pre-season to work with his players, the 62-year-old might well have an eye on the top six.

How did last season go?

Having lost in the play-offs at the end of the previous campaign, 2020-21 was a stop-start season for Cardiff with a managerial change and fluctuating runs of form.

Neil Harris was sacked in January, leaving the Bluebirds closer to the Championship's relegation zone than the top six.

Cardiff started superbly under his successor McCarthy, who was unbeaten in his first 11 matches, including a run of six successive wins.

That ignited hopes of a late play-off push but an inconsistent end to the season saw them finish eighth.

Republic of Ireland striker James Collins has joined Cardiff from Luton on a free transfer

What are their prospects this season?

As is the case for most clubs in the Championship, money is tight for Cardiff at the moment.

Their recruitment this summer has been limited to free transfers and loans with a view to adding depth to a squad thinned by a number of departures.

With Harry Wilson's loan from Liverpool over, the Wales winger has joined Fulham for £12m, while experienced players such as Joe Bennett, Junior Hoilett, Jonny Williams and Sol Bamba have also left.

McCarthy has proven he can work with limited resources, and pre-season friendlies suggest he will stick with the direct style of play which served Cardiff well in the second half of the previous campaign.

There are several injury and coronavirus concerns as the Bluebirds approach the opening weekend but, if they can keep the majority of their first team fit, Cardiff might be quietly optimistic of challenging for a play-off place.

Manager Mick McCarthy's view

"First day of the season I'm always excited, getting to the real cutting edge of it and real games that count.

"I don't see too much action going on in the transfer market for us [before the season starts]. We have what we have and we'll be going with pretty much what we have.

"I've got no complaints with what I've got. Two good goalkeepers, five good centre-backs and, when they're fit and firing, our wing-backs are excellent. In midfield we're covered in there and then we've got Kieffer Moore, James Collins, Josh Murphy, Ryan Giles - we're all right up the top as well.

"In terms of the squad we've got, I'm happy but we need them all fit and firing."

Transfers in

James Collins (Luton Town, free); Ryan Wintle (Crewe Alexandra, free); Mark McGuinness (Arsenal, free); Ryan Giles (Wolverhampton Wanderers, loan).

Transfers out

Robert Glatzel (Hamburg, £900,000); Joe Day (Newport County, free), Max Watters (MK Dons, loan); Gavin Whyte (Oxford United, loan); Jonny Williams, Junior Hoilett, Joe Bennett, Sol Bamba (all released).