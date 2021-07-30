Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Anna Filbey made her Wales debut in 2019 in a European Championship qualifier against Belarus

Wales international Anna Filbey has joined Charlton Athletic from Tottenham Hotspur.

Filbey spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Celtic.

The 21-year-old, who can play in defence or midfield, joined Spurs from Arsenal in 2018 and helped the club win promotion to the Women's Super League.

"I'm really happy to have joined Charlton. I believe that this is the best environment for me on and off the pitch," she said.