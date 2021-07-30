Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Jonathan Obika is yet to make a full competitive appearance for Morecambe after joining in pre-season

Morecambe striker Jonathan Obika has been ruled out for five months with a hamstring injury a week before the start of the 2021-22 season.

The 30-year-old only joined the club in June on a two-year contract after leaving Scottish side St Mirren.

Obika ruptured his hamstring in a pre-season friendly against Burnley and will aim to be back before Christmas.

"It is a big blow to us to lose Jon for the length of time, he has been excellent," boss Stephen Robinson said.

"[He is] a great boy around the place and we will do everything possible to get him back as quick as possible."

Morecambe begin their debut season in League One with a trip to Ipswich Town on Saturday, 7 August.