Alfredo Morelos has been linked with a move to Porto this summer

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard expects striker Alfredo Morelos to return to training next week and has hinted that his summer transfer business has ended.

Gerrard, whose side begin their Scottish Premiership defence against Livingston on Saturday, had said he was unsure if Morelos would stay.

But on Friday, he said there have been "no bids" for any of his players.

"Alfredo, he'll join the group sometime next week," Gerrard said of Morelos, who has been on duty with Colombia.

The striker is observing quarantine rules after his return to the UK, so misses out this weekend, as does Ryan Jack who is back with the group after summer surgery but still needs clearance to return to full training.

That apart, Rangers have a fully-fit squad, although a late decision will be made about midfielder Glen Kamara and defenders Filip Helander and Borna Barisic following their late return from the Euro 2020 finals.

"The squad is really strong as it stands," Gerrard said. "If there's not a need to add to it, I won't do it, but it's something we'll consider in the coming weeks and see how we start the season and the qualifiers."

Gerrard admitted Rangers' ambitions had been tweaked following their title win last season but said it was "a case of going for everything that's available and that's the way we like it and want it".

Responding to a report that suggested Connor Goldson had agreed a three-year contract extension, Gerrard would only go as far to say that the 28-year-old English centre-half is "really happy" and "settled" at Ibrox.

Gerrard also admitted that the signing of Charlie McCann is "close" but stressed that, although the 19-year-old midfielder currently with Manchester United is "a strong talent", he will initially be "a B-team signing".