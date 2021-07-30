Last updated on .From the section Football

Lineker will continue to present BBC's Match of the Day, FA Cup coverage, major football tournaments and BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Former Barcelona striker Gary Lineker has joined LaLigaTV to present key fixtures in the Spanish top flight.

Lineker, 60, who will still present BBC's Match of the Day, left BT Sport in May after six years and said he wanted to follow former club Leicester in Europe this season.

The former England captain has signed a multi-year agreement with LaLigaTV.

He spent three years at Barcelona from 1986 to 1989, scoring 42 goals in 103 league appearances.

Lineker, who signed a deal to remain with the BBC until 2025 last year, will also front a new ITV gameshow called Sitting on a Fortune.

Atletico Madrid won La Liga last season and will be looking to defend their title when the next season starts on Friday, 13 August.

LaLigaTV is an English subscription TV channel that broadcasts live La Liga football games from Spain to the UK and Ireland.