Herrera (left) scored his winner after the stoppage for discriminatory chanting

Mexico's 2-1 semi-final win over Canada in the Gold Cup was temporarily stopped because of offensive chanting.

The game was 1-1 when it was halted late in the second half, before Hector Herrera scored the winner in the ninth minute of stoppage time in Houston.

"The referee activated the Concacaf anti-discrimination protocol due to discriminatory chanting," said the tournament organisers. external-link

Orbelin Pineda had put Mexico in front before Tajon Buchanan's equaliser.

Mexico will play the USA, who beat Qatar 1-0 in the other semi, in the final in Las Vegas on Monday.

The Mexican Football Federation was fined 10,000 Swiss francs (£7,615) by Fifa for homophobic chants from fans during a World Cup win over Germany in 2018.