Gold Cup - Semi-final
MexicoMexico2CanadaCanada1

Gold Cup: Mexico semi-final win over Canada stopped for offensive chanting

Last updated on .From the section Football

Hector Herrera (left) scores Mexico's winner against Canada
Herrera (left) scored his winner after the stoppage for discriminatory chanting

Mexico's 2-1 semi-final win over Canada in the Gold Cup was temporarily stopped because of offensive chanting.

The game was 1-1 when it was halted late in the second half, before Hector Herrera scored the winner in the ninth minute of stoppage time in Houston.

"The referee activated the Concacaf anti-discrimination protocol due to discriminatory chanting," said the tournament organisers.external-link

Orbelin Pineda had put Mexico in front before Tajon Buchanan's equaliser.

Mexico will play the USA, who beat Qatar 1-0 in the other semi, in the final in Las Vegas on Monday.

The Mexican Football Federation was fined 10,000 Swiss francs (£7,615) by Fifa for homophobic chants from fans during a World Cup win over Germany in 2018.

