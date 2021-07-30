Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The United States are aiming to win the Olympic Games for a fifth time

Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

World champions the United States reached the semi-finals of the Olympic women's football tournament at Tokyo 2020 following a penalty shootout victory over the Netherlands.

Megan Rapinoe scored the winning penalty after Dutch top scorer Vivianne Miedema and Chelsea defender Aniek Nouwen had their efforts saved.

There were tears at full-time from European champions, the Netherlands, while the USA players ran over to Rapinoe, 36, to celebrate.

Miedema, making her 100th international appearance, scored twice in normal time to take her tally to 10 in the tournament.

Forward Lynn Williams and midfielder Sam Mewis, recently at Manchester City, got the USA goals while Dutch star Lieke Martens had a crucial 80th-minute penalty saved by the impressive Alyssa Naeher.

The Americans also had two goals disallowed for offside in extra time before Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle, Christen Press and Rapinoe scored their spot-kicks in the shootout.

They are aiming to win the tournament for a fifth time after picking up three successive gold medals between 2004 and 2012.

In the earlier kick-off, Canada also went through following a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Brazil after a goalless draw.

Defender Rafaelle's spot-kick was saved by Stephanie Labbe as Brazilian legend Marta bowed her head in disappointment and the Canadian players and staff celebrated wildly.

Canada, bronze medallists in 2012 and 2016, will face the USA in Monday's last-four ties.

Sweden maintained their impressive form to defeat Japan 3-1 and set up a meeting with Australia following their extra-time win over Great Britain.