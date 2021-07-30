Last updated on .From the section Irish

Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe is in his second spell at Derry City after joining on loan from Dundalk

League of Ireland Premier Division: Longford Town v Derry City Date: Saturday, 31 July Kick-off: 19:30 BST Venue: Bishopsgate Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio Foyle

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins says he is satisfied that his players are "hungry to achieve" as they prepare to face Longford Town in Saturday's league encounter at Bishopsgate.

The Candystripes lost to Longford in their first game of the season - the only victory the Premier Division's basement side have secured this season.

That was before Higgins took over the reins from former boss Declan Devine.

"I look at their recent form, which is good," said Devine.

"We will show them the utmost respect, go and physically compete and try to show our quality and strength in attacking areas.

"Their last three games have seen them draw with Drogheda and Bohs as well as an emphatic win in the cup," added the Derry boss of Longford's recent results.

"They're definitely improving, that's for sure.

"We have to be ambitious but we are aware they have good attacking players so we have to be on our guard also."

Seventh-placed Derry lost 4-2 to Shamrock Rovers in their most recent top-flight outing in mid-July but overcame Drogheda United in a penalty shootout last weekend to progress to an FAI Cup second-round tie against derby rivals Finn Harps.

The Brandywell club have garnered just one point from their two fixtures against Longford, who are eight points adrift at the bottom, this campaign.

Ciaron Harkin is suspended but Jack Malone is back after his one-match ban at Drogheda last week. Marc Walsh remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Higgins will include all three of his recent signings - Bastien Hery, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe and Jamie McGonigle - as he again urges his side to "be positive and play on the front foot".

"The three players who have come in have given us fresh options in attacking areas and given the squad a boost," he observed.

"We have a lot of players early in their careers who really want to go and make a name for themselves."