BournemouthAFC Bournemouth2West BromWest Bromwich Albion2

Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion

Line-ups

Bournemouth

Formation 4-3-3

  • 42Travers
  • 15A Smith
  • 6MephamBooked at 20mins
  • 5Kelly
  • 33Zemura
  • 11Marcondes
  • 29Billing
  • 26Kilkenny
  • 7BrooksSubstituted forSaydeeat 90+1'minutes
  • 9Solanke
  • 32Anthony

Substitutes

  • 28Taylor
  • 35Rossi
  • 36Glover
  • 38Saydee
  • 39Moriah-Welsh
  • 40Dennis
  • 44Camp

West Brom

Formation 3-4-3

  • 25Button
  • 21Kipré
  • 5BartleyBooked at 60mins
  • 4O'Shea
  • 2Furlong
  • 8LivermoreBooked at 86mins
  • 27MowattBooked at 80mins
  • 3Townsend
  • 11DianganaSubstituted forPhillipsat 64'minutes
  • 18GrantSubstituted forZohoreat 87'minutes
  • 7Robinson

Substitutes

  • 1Johnstone
  • 6Ajayi
  • 9Zohore
  • 10Phillips
  • 28Tulloch
  • 34Ingram
Referee:
Dean Whitestone

Match Stats

Home TeamBournemouthAway TeamWest Brom
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home7
Away15
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away8
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bournemouth 2, West Bromwich Albion 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bournemouth 2, West Bromwich Albion 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth).

  4. Post update

    Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Christian Saydee replaces David Brooks.

  6. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Jordan Zemura.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth).

  8. Post update

    Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Kenneth Zohore replaces Karlan Grant.

  10. Booking

    Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion).

  13. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Chris Mepham.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth).

  16. Post update

    Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Booking

    Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Philip Billing (Bournemouth).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom10102201
2Bournemouth10102201
3Barnsley00000000
4Birmingham00000000
5Blackburn00000000
6Blackpool00000000
7Bristol City00000000
8Cardiff00000000
9Coventry00000000
10Derby00000000
11Fulham00000000
12Huddersfield00000000
13Hull00000000
14Luton00000000
15Middlesbrough00000000
16Millwall00000000
17Nottm Forest00000000
18Peterborough00000000
19Preston00000000
20QPR00000000
21Reading00000000
22Sheff Utd00000000
23Stoke00000000
24Swansea00000000
View full Championship table

