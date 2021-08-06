Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion

Match ends, Bournemouth 2, West Bromwich Albion 2.
Line-ups
Bournemouth
Formation 4-3-3
- 42Travers
- 15A Smith
- 6MephamBooked at 20mins
- 5Kelly
- 33Zemura
- 11Marcondes
- 29Billing
- 26Kilkenny
- 7BrooksSubstituted forSaydeeat 90+1'minutes
- 9Solanke
- 32Anthony
Substitutes
- 28Taylor
- 35Rossi
- 36Glover
- 38Saydee
- 39Moriah-Welsh
- 40Dennis
- 44Camp
West Brom
Formation 3-4-3
- 25Button
- 21Kipré
- 5BartleyBooked at 60mins
- 4O'Shea
- 2Furlong
- 8LivermoreBooked at 86mins
- 27MowattBooked at 80mins
- 3Townsend
- 11DianganaSubstituted forPhillipsat 64'minutes
- 18GrantSubstituted forZohoreat 87'minutes
- 7Robinson
Substitutes
- 1Johnstone
- 6Ajayi
- 9Zohore
- 10Phillips
- 28Tulloch
- 34Ingram
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bournemouth 2, West Bromwich Albion 2.
Foul by Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth).
Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution, Bournemouth. Christian Saydee replaces David Brooks.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Jordan Zemura.
Foul by Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth).
Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Kenneth Zohore replaces Karlan Grant.
Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion).
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Chris Mepham.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Foul by Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth).
Post update
Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion).
Foul by Philip Billing (Bournemouth).
