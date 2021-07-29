Josh Benson: Barnsley sign Burnley midfielder for undisclosed fee

Josh Benson
Josh Benson joined Burnley from Arsenal's academy in 2018

Barnsley have signed Burnley midfielder Josh Benson for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal.

The 21-year-old made 12 appearances for the Clarets last season after making his debut against Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup.

"I've had a taste of the Premier League and that's definitely my main goal, to play in the Premier League," he told the club website.external-link

"I'm buzzing to be here and I can't wait to play in front of the fans."

