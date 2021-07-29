Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Joe Hart played 10 times for Tottenham in the cup competitions last season but has not played a league game since December 2018

Celtic are interested in former England international Joe Hart as they attempt to address their goalkeeping problems.

Hart, 34, has played 10 times since joining Tottenham on a two-year deal last summer, but only in cup games.

Vasilis Barkas and Scott Bain both played a leg of Celtic's Champions League defeat by Midtjylland but neither seems set to be first choice.

The major stumbling block will be whether Celtic can offer a package large enough to attract Hart.

The former Manchester City player's career has stalled badly since he lost his place at Burnley following a 5-1 hammering by Everton in December 2018, which remains the last league match he played.

His chances of game time at Tottenham have reduced further with the arrival of Pierluigi Gollini from Atalanta.