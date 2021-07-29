Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Juhani Ojalac, right, earned his most recent Finland cap against Sweden earlier this year

Motherwell have signed Finland international centre-back Juhani Ojala on a two-year deal.

The 32-year-old joins from Danish top-tier side Vejle, and has previously played for Young Boys in Switzerland, Terek Grozny of Russia, and Swedish side Hacken.

Ojala has earned 22 caps, the most recent just prior to Euro 2020.

"I thought he was exactly the type of player and character we need at our club," manager Graham Alexander said.

"He's captained his country and demonstrated what a good player and leader he is at a very good level.

"He was really excited about the opportunity to join us and we look forward to seeing him integrate into the squad. I'm certain he will be an excellent signing for us."

