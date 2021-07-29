Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

A hamstring injury prevented Nathan Holland from playing more games in his previous loan spell at Oxford United

Oxford United have re-signed West Ham United winger Nathan Holland on a season-long loan deal.

Holland played for the League One club during the 2019-20 season, making 12 appearances in all competitions and scoring three goals.

The 23-year-old has twice featured for the Hammers in the Premier League since joining from Everton in 2017.

"I loved my time here before and jumped at the chance to come back," he told Oxford United's club website. external-link

"I am fit, have worked hard in pre-season and played all of the games so I feel like I am ready to go."

Oxford manager Karl Robinson added: "He has been on a lot of clubs' radars and we think he is only going to get better so we welcome him back and look forward to working with him again."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.