Manchester United's pre-season friendly at Preston on Saturday has been called off after "small number of positive" Covid-19 cases were identified at the Premier League club.

United drew 2-2 against Brentford on Wednesday and detected cases following routine testing of the first team.

Individuals are now isolating pending the results of further tests.

United say they have cancelled the game at Preston as a "precautionary measure based on Covid protocols".

