Louis Moult's time at previous club Preston was badly disrupted by a knee injury

Burton Albion striker Louis Moult faces five months out after suffering an ankle injury in a pre-season friendly.

The luckless summer signing, 29, who was limited by a knee problem to just 16 starts in three and a half years at his previous club Preston, suffered a new injury at the weekend.

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink told BBC Radio Derby that it happened in the game against Leicester City.

He said the injury occurred in what the club called "freak circumstances".

Hasselbaink was speaking live on a BBC Radio Derby phone-in.

Moult was one of 12 summer signings made by Hasselbaink as Burton look to build on last season's tremendous late-season revival.

They were still bottom at the start of February but lost five of their last 21 games to rise to 16th, 10 points clear of trouble.

They are scheduled to start the season at Steve Cotterill's Shrewsbury on Saturday, 7 August.