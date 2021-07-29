Last updated on .From the section Newport

Louis Hall came through the academy at Aston Villa

Newport County have signed full-back Louis Hall on a one-year deal, subject to EFL and international clearance.

The 22-year-old has spent pre-season with the Exiles and impressed manager Mike Flynn with his performances.

Last season Hall played for National League South side Oxford City, and was part of their run through to the second round of the FA Cup.

"Since the first day I got here, I've been enjoying it and I'm looking forward to getting started," said Hall.

"I know the team like to play good, attacking football and with how well they did last year, Newport are a club on the up and I'm very happy to be a part of it."

Manager Michael Flynn added: "Louis is at a good age and I feel he is now ready to take the next step in his career and kick on within our Development Team.

"He's impressed during his time on trial with the club in pre-season and I'm happy that we've been able to get him signed up before the start of the new season."