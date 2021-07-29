Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is set to join Crystal Palace on a season-long loan.

Gallagher, 21, has a Blues contract until 2025 but is yet to make a first-team appearance and has spent the past two seasons on loan gaining experience.

Last term, he made 32 appearances as West Brom were relegated from the Premier League.

The England Under-21 international was also loaned to Championship sides Charlton and Swansea in 2019-20.

Palace tried to land Gallagher on loan last summer, but opted for Chelsea and Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi instead.

Leeds United were among the clubs interested in signing the youngster, who will now team up with new Palace boss Patrick Vieira.