Jack Grealish: How would you get the midfielder into your starting XI?
Last updated on .From the section Man City
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has just given himself a huge selection headache.
It's one any manager in the world would want, though, as Jack Grealish's £100m arrival from Aston Villa adds to the champions' embarrassment of attacking riches.
Just how do you fit Grealish into a side that already boasts Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez - to name but a few?
It's a question Guardiola will have to find a solution to - but here's your chance to show him how it is done.
Pick your preferred City starting XI below and then share your team via #bbcfootball.
Where does Grealish fit into your Man City XI?
Choose your Manchester City starting formation and line-up.
- The music that makes The Hundred: Check out the best new music from your teams region
- Could a DNA test find you the perfect diet? How people are using the findings for nutrition advice