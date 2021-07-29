Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

Sam Graham came through Sheffield United's academy but never made an appearance for the first team

Rochdale have signed Sheffield United defender Sam Graham on a free transfer.

The 20-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the League Two side after previously spending time on loan at Halifax, Oldham, Central Coast Mariners and Notts County.

"I've been waiting for a couple of weeks for it to go through and now that it's finally done, I can just go and kick on," he told the club website. external-link

"I need to go and play and prove myself and I can do that here."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.