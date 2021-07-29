Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Theo Archibald played for Lincoln City in League One last season after signing from Macclesfield Town last summer

Leyton Orient have signed Lincoln City winger Theo Archibald on a season-long loan deal.

Archibald, who has been capped by Scotland at under-21 level, made just seven appearances in League One for the Imps last season.

The 23-year-old returns to League Two where he previously played for Forest Green Rovers and Macclesfield Town.

He originally came through Celtic's academy and played in the Championship for Brentford in the 2017-18 season.

"I think this will be a good platform for me to play more football than I did last season," Archibald told the club website. external-link

Orient manager Kenny Jackett added: "He can play on either side in our system moving forward.

"Most importantly, he can deliver very good balls with that left foot. He will bring balance, directness, and quality of service."

The Scot is the club's eighth signing since Jackett arrived as manager in May.

