Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Areola was on loan to Fulham last season

West Ham are close to signing Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on a season-long loan, with a view to a permanent deal.

The Hammers had a bid for West Brom's England international Sam Johnstone turned down earlier this month.

They are keen to provide competition for first-choice Lukasz Fabianski, 36, ahead of their Europa League campaign.

Areola, 28, spent last season on loan at Fulham, where he won the supporters' player of the year award.

The France international, who was always high on manager David Moyes' list of targets, has been with PSG since 2010.

But Areola has spent the last two seasons on loan, having previously been at Real Madrid as back-up to Thibaut Courtois before the Fulham spell.