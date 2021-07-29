Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Marc Skinner joined Orlando Pride in 2019 having spent three years with Birmingham City

Manchester United Women have appointed former Orlando Pride and Birmingham City boss Marc Skinner as head coach on a two-year contract.

The 38-year-old, who left the National Women's Soccer League side last week, replaces Casey Stoney.

Stoney, 39, resigned at the end of last season after three years with the Women's Super League club.

"I'm looking forward to working closely with the staff and this talented group of players," said Skinner.

"Our focus is to build on everything they have already achieved in the women's game. It's an exciting opportunity to lead the team into what will be another competitive WSL season.

"I want us to achieve success together and our aim is to give the fans a team they can continue to be proud of."

Skinner spent three years as Birmingham boss between 2016 and 2019 and led them to the 2017 Women's FA Cup final.

He also guided them to a fourth-placed finish in the WSL in his final season with the club, before joining Orlando in 2019.

Former England defender Stoney was appointed as United manager in July 2018 after the club re-formed and got them promoted to the WSL in her first campaign.

They finished fourth last season and narrowly missed out on a place in the Champions League by one point.

United host Reading in their first game of the new campaign on Sunday, 5 September.