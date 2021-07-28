Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Danel Sinani has played 34 times for Luxembourg

Norwich City have loaned forward Danel Sinani to Championship side Huddersfield Town for the season, with the option of a permanent transfer.

The 24-year-old joined the Canaries in the summer of 2020 from F91 Dudelange but played no part in their promotion to the Premier League last season.

Luxembourg international Sinani spent last term on loan to Belgian side Beveren, with four goals in 21 games.

"He gives us real possibilities," Terriers boss Carlos Corberan said.

"He is a player with the versatility to play down the middle as a number 10, or on the right side.

"He has scored a lot of goals in different countries and now he has to show his ambition and level in the Championship."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.