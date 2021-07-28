Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Glentoran remain one point ahead of Cliftonville at the top while Linfield stay in fifth place

Glentoran heaped more misery on arch-rivals Linfield with a remarkable 9-0 hammering to stay top of the Women's Irish Premiership.

Casey Howe's 17-minute second half hat-trick helped the reigning champions thrash the Blues, who have now lost nine of their last 10 matches.

Cliftonville remain one point behind the Glens with two games in hand having defeated Crusaders 3-1 at Seaview.

Elsewhere Sion Swifts swept aside Derry City in a comfortable 4-0 win.

The jaw-dropping result at Ashfield will no doubt grab the headlines from Wednesday's three matches, with the Glens running away from their rivals early at Ashfield.

Two goals in as many minutes from Kerry Beattie and Joely Andrews saw the league leaders race into the lead before a Jess Foy double put the game to bed before half-time.

There was no let-up after the interval with Howe's rapid hat-trick and an own-goal from Foye's cross bringing the Glens' total to eight, before substitute Rachel Rogan completed a remarkable scoreline.

Glentoran may be top but it is still advantage Cliftonville in the title race, with the Reds claiming a crucial win in the north Belfast derby thanks to second half goals from Northern Ireland internationals Marissa Callaghan and Toni-Leigh Finnegan.

Cliftonville went ahead earlier through Kirsty McGuinness' beautiful left-footed effort, but were pegged back before the break via Amy McGivern's deflected strike.

With Crusaders dropping points, Sion took advantage to move to within three points of third with a routine victory over Derry City.

Kerryanne Brown and Hayley O'Donnell both scored before the break, before a second half double from substitute Caoirse Doherty pushed Sion further away from Linfield in fifth, with Derry remaining rooted to the bottom of the table.