Sportscene is back this weekend with a bounty of domestic action, including one live game and two highlights shows.

Watch the best of Saturday's opening four Premiership games with Jonathan Sutherland, Neil McCann and Michael Stewart at 22:30 BST on BBC Scotland.

That's followed by coverage of Sunday's two matches, with Steven Naismith and Chris Iwelumo joining Steven Thompson at 19:15 on BBC Scotland.

And Monday's Ayrshire derby between Kilmarnock and Ayr United will be live.

You can join Leanne Crichton, Sutherland and Iwelumo for that Championship opener at 19:30 on Monday, with James McFadden on commentary duties alongside Alasdair Lamont.

There will be full radio coverage on Sportsound, with live commentaries of Rangers v Livingston and Hearts v Celtic on Saturday; Aberdeen v Dundee United and Motherwell v Hibernian on Sunday; and the Ayrshire derby.

And Ray Bradshaw guest presents Off the Ball with Tam Cowan on Saturday (12:00-13:00) and Sunday (12:00-14:00).

And further live coverage will be available across the weekend on the BBC Sport website and app, with live text commentaries, report, reaction and the best of the action.