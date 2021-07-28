Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Ryan Leak started his career with Wolves

Burton Albion have signed defender Ryan Leak on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old Burton-born player spent the past two seasons in Spain with Burgos, helping them win promotion to the second tier in 2020-21.

He could make his debut for the Brewers in their League One season opener at Shrewsbury on Saturday, 7 August.

Boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink told the club website: external-link "It's always good to have a local lad in your team and we're sure the fans will love him for that."

