Aurora Galli: Everton sign former Juventus midfielder on two-year deal
Everton have signed former Juventus midfielder Aurora Galli on a two-year deal.
The 24-year-old Italy international will become the first Italian to play in the Women's Super League.
"This is an important move for me. It's the first time I have moved away from my country," she told the club website.
"For the team, I want to get us back into the Champions League as it's important that this club plays in Europe."
