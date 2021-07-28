Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Aurora Galli won the Italian title four times during her spell with Juventus

Everton have signed former Juventus midfielder Aurora Galli on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old Italy international will become the first Italian to play in the Women's Super League.

"This is an important move for me. It's the first time I have moved away from my country," she told the club website. external-link

"For the team, I want to get us back into the Champions League as it's important that this club plays in Europe."

