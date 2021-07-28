Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Martha Thomas scored a hat-trick for West Ham in their 5-0 win at Reading last season

Manchester United have signed former West Ham striker Martha Thomas on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old Scotland international spent two seasons with the Hammers after joining from French side Le Havre in July 2019.

"I'm excited to be joining Manchester United, I've been impressed with the success the club has had over the last few years," she told the club website.

"My focus now is on settling in and putting in the hard work at training."