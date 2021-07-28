Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Chelsea's league game against Leicester in May was watched by 8,000 supporters at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea say fans attending their home games will need to prove they have been fully vaccinated or show evidence of a negative Covid-19 lateral flow test.

The criteria will apply for men's and women's games involving the club.

The changes will apply for the men's friendly against Tottenham on 4 August.

The government is currently considering plans for fans attending sports venues with capacities of about 20,000 or more to be required to show proof of full vaccination from the end of September.

Chelsea will require supporters to show they have been fully vaccinated, with both doses received at least 14 days prior to a match, or proof of a negative lateral flow test, which has been carried out within 48 hours of a game kicking off, for those aged 11 and over.

"This is to increase the safety and comfort of our supporters, players and staff as we begin hosting capacity crowds for the first time since March last year," said the club.

Chelsea's stewards will check the Covid-19 status of fans at "point of entry".