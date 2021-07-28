Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Libby Smith made 14 appearances in Leicester City's Women's Championship title-winning season

Birmingham City have made their fifth summer signing by bringing in Libby Smith from promoted Leicester City.

The 20-year-old striker helped fire the Foxes to the Championship title last season with two games to spare.

But she opted to leave and move across the Midlands to join Blues as they rebuild under new boss Scott Booth following their brush with relegation.

She follows the signings of Jade Pennock, Louise Quinn and fellow forwards Sarah Ewens and Lucy Quinn.

Although she can play as a winger or a striker, Leicester-born former England Under-19s captain Smith also filled in at right-back in her 14 appearances for the Foxes last season.

"I can see that Scott Booth has got great ambitions for the club," she said. "That is something I want to be part of. He has got great experience. I'm looking to make an impact in the WSL.

"I am capable of playing full-back too but my bread and butter is scoring goals and getting assists and being in that final third."

