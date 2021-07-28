Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Andersen played 31 times for Fulham last season, scoring once

Crystal Palace have signed Denmark defender Joachim Andersen on a five-year contract from French club Lyon.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Fulham, whom he captained, which saw the side relegated to the Championship.

He has joined the Premier League side for an undisclosed fee reported to be external-link around £20m.

"I'm extremely proud to be joining Crystal Palace," centre-back Andersen said.

"And to be playing in the world's best football league.

"The management of the club and Patrick Vieira have given me very strong assurance that they know my qualities, they believe in me and want me to play an important role in the team."

Andersen was part of the Denmark squad that reached the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

The defender is manager Vieira's fourth signing of the summer, after striker Michael Olise from Reading, former Sunderland goalkeeper Remi Matthews and Chelsea defender Marc Guehi.

Former Arsenal midfielder Vieira, 45, was appointed as Palace manager at the start of July following Roy Hodgson's decision to retire at the end of last season.

