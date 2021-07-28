Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Ann-Katrin Berger joined Chelsea Women from Birmingham City in January 2019

Chelsea goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger has signed a new contract with the Women's Super League champions.

The 30-year-old will now remain with the Blues until the summer of 2024, with the club having an option to extend the deal by a further year.

Germany international Berger kept 12 clean sheets in 17 WSL appearances last season as the west London club retained the title.

"There's no reason why I should want to go anywhere else," she said.

Chelsea begin the new WSL season away to Arsenal on Sunday, 5 September.