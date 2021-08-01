Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
It was not the start to the new Sportscene Predictions season that Amy Irons had hoped for.
The Nine presenter and a pundit won overall last term, but her 30 points were beaten on the opening weekend by Michael Stewart, whose 70-point haul was better than anything he could muster in the previous campaign.
|Score
|Amy
|Michael
|Rangers v Livingston
|3-0
|2-0
|3-0
|Dundee v St Mirren
|2-2
|1-1
|1-1
|Ross County v St Johnstone
|0-0
|1-2
|0-1
|Hearts v Celtic
|2-1
|2-3
|1-2
|Aberdeen v Dundee United (Sun)
|2-0
|1-0
|3-1
|Motherwell v Hibernian (Sun)
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22
|Pundit
|Score
|Michael Stewart
|70
|Total scores
|Amy
|30
|Pundits
|70
|Amy v Pundits
|P1
|W0
|D0
|L1