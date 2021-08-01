Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

It was not the start to the new Sportscene Predictions season that Amy Irons had hoped for.

The Nine presenter and a pundit won overall last term, but her 30 points were beaten on the opening weekend by Michael Stewart, whose 70-point haul was better than anything he could muster in the previous campaign.

ScoreAmyMichael
Rangers v Livingston3-02-03-0
Dundee v St Mirren2-21-11-1
Ross County v St Johnstone0-01-20-1
Hearts v Celtic2-12-31-2
Aberdeen v Dundee United (Sun)2-01-03-1
Motherwell v Hibernian (Sun)2-30-00-2

Rangers v Livingston

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Michael's prediction: 3-0

Score: 3-0

Dundee v St Mirren

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Michael's prediction: 1-1

Score: 2-2

Ross County v St Johnstone

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Michael's prediction: 0-1

Score: 0-0

Hearts v Celtic

Amy's prediction: 3-2

Michael's prediction: 1-2

Score: 2-1

Aberdeen v Dundee United

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Michael's prediction: 3-1

Score: 2-0

Motherwell v Hibernian

Amy's prediction: 0-0

Michael's prediction: 0-2

Score: 2-3

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

PunditScore
Michael Stewart70
Total scores
Amy30
Pundits70
Amy v Pundits
P1W0D0L1

