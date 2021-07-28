Heading in football: Players in England limited to 10 'higher force' headers a week in training
Footballers in England are to be limited to 10 "higher force" headers a week in training under new guidelines for the upcoming season.
It comes after "multiple studies" were conducted into concerns about the long-term dangers of heading.
In 2019, a study found professional footballers more likely to suffer from neurodegenerative brain disease.
The new guidance is for professional and amateur players across England from the start of the 2021-22 season.
