Last updated on .From the section Football

Burnley's Chris Wood battles for a header with Luke Ayling of Leeds United during a Premier League game

Footballers in England are to be limited to 10 "higher force" headers a week in training under new guidelines for the upcoming season.

It comes after "multiple studies" were conducted into concerns about the long-term dangers of heading.

In 2019, a study found professional footballers more likely to suffer from neurodegenerative brain disease.

The new guidance is for professional and amateur players across England from the start of the 2021-22 season.

More to follow.