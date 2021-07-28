Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic have been offered a guaranteed transfer fee of £18.5m for striker Odsonne Edouard by Brighton that could break through the £20m mark with performance-related bonuses. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic are in the race to sign Legia Warsaw right-back Josip Juranovic and face competition from Fiorentina and Spartak Moscow for the Croatia international. (Sky Sports via HITC external-link )

Malmo defender Anel Ahmedhodzic expects a "physical" contest with Rangers after the Swedish title winners beat HJK Helsinki to set up a Champions League third round qualifying tie against Steven Gerrard's side. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts have made an offer for Everton midfielder Beni Baningime with the 22-year-old in the final year of his contract at Goodison Park. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Hibernian sporting director Graeme Mathie is unhappy with the "patronising" bids from English Premier League clubs for talented teenage full-back Josh Doig. (Vavel via The Herald external-link )

Boss Stephen Glass has urged his players to take inspiration from the Gothenburg greats as Aberdeen return to the Swedish city - where they won the 1983 Cup Winners' Cup - on Europa League business against Hacken on Thursday. (Press & Journal) external-link

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin says Premiership clubs need to "stand up" to the Scottish government and get more supporters back into stadiums. (Sun) external-link