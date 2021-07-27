Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Theo Walcott rejoined Southampton on a permanent transfer in June having previously been on loan from Everton

Cardiff City played in front of their home fans for the first time since February 2020 as they lost 4-0 to Southampton in a pre-season friendly.

As some coronavirus restrictions remain in Wales, a limited crowd of less than 8,000 was at Cardiff City Stadium.

Southampton dominated and led through Theo Walcott's low first-half strike, before Moussa Djenepo curled in an excellent second after the break.

Fellow substitute Che Adams produced two fine finishes to round things off.

Cardiff were well off the pace but were able to take another look at Marley Watkins, the unattached Wales international winger who started again during his trial period with the club.

The Bluebirds also had the chance to give new signings Ryan Giles and Mark McGuinness their first appearances in front of the Cardiff supporters, who were audibly delighted to be back after 17 months away.

Most Covid rules in Wales - but not all - will be scrapped from Saturday, 7 August if coronavirus rates allow.

Cardiff begin their Championship season at home to Blackburn Rovers on that day.

It is possible Cardiff City Stadium could be at full capacity for that fixture but the Welsh club said earlier this month "further updates will follow... in respect of permitted attendance numbers for competitive EFL fixtures".

The Southampton friendly was Cardiff manager Mick McCarthy's first in front of a home crowd since he was appointed in January.

"I loved the atmosphere beforehand but it's sod's law - I wouldn't have picked Southampton [as a first home game]," he said.

"Having won 10, drawn nine and lost four of my first 23 games, I said it would be sod's law in the first game back with fans that we'd get beaten at home.

"But it's a great workout. It's always useful to play against players and teams who are better than you.

"It's always good to test yourself but you don't want to get slapped. Even then, you learn more in defeat than if you win the game."