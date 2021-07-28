Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Aidan Barlow did not make a senior appearance during his time at Manchester United

Doncaster Rovers have signed free agent midfielder Aidan Barlow on a one-year deal, following a spell on trial.

The 21-year-old was released by Manchester United at the end of the 2019-20 season and trialled with Stoke City's under-23s last term.

He has scored five goals in three games for Rovers in pre-season.

Barlow's only senior experience has been at Norwegian side Tromso, where he scored twice in seven games during their 2019 Eliteserien campaign.

