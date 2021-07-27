Oliver Finney: Crewe Alexandra midfielder signs new contract
Midfielder Oliver Finney has extended his contract at Crewe Alexandra by a year to keep him at the League One club until the summer of 2024.
The 23-year-old became a first-team regular last term, scoring eight goals in 31 games by early February.
A broken leg sustained against Shrewsbury Town cut his season short.
But Finney did return to make one final appearance as a substitute in the last game of the campaign against the Shrews in May.