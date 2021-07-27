Oliver Finney: Crewe Alexandra midfielder signs new contract

Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Oliver Finney in action for Crewe Alexandra
Oliver Finney joined Crewe at the age of nine and has made a total of 77 first-team appearances

Midfielder Oliver Finney has extended his contract at Crewe Alexandra by a year to keep him at the League One club until the summer of 2024.

The 23-year-old became a first-team regular last term, scoring eight goals in 31 games by early February.

A broken leg sustained against Shrewsbury Town cut his season short.

But Finney did return to make one final appearance as a substitute in the last game of the campaign against the Shrews in May.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC