Alex Telles: Man Utd full-back to miss start of season with ankle injury
Last updated on .From the section Man Utd
Manchester United full-back Alex Telles is to miss the start of the season with an ankle injury picked up in training last week.
Telles, 28, is set to sidelined for the August Premier League games against Leeds, Southampton and Wolves.
Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had initially said the Brazilian would be "out for a few weeks" but in a further update said the news was "worse than we hoped for".
Telles was second choice to Luke Shaw last season, making 23 appearances.
He had also been linked with summer moves to Roma and Inter Milan.
