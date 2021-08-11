West Ham: Can you name the Hammers' team from last season's opener against Newcastle?
Last updated on .From the section West Ham
For the second successive season West Ham will get their Premier League campaign under way against Newcastle - but can you remember who was in the Hammers' starting XI for last season's opening game against the Magpies?
Can you name West Ham's starting XI in their 2020-21 season opener against Newcastle?
|Rank
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
- Our coverage of West Ham United is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Hammers - go straight to all the best content