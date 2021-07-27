Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Adam Phillips began his career at Blackburn before joining Liverpool

Burnley have given Adam Phillips a one-year deal with a further year option, and loaned the midfielder to League One side Morecambe for the season.

Phillips re-joins the Shrimps having scored 10 goals in 30 games last season, before a 22-game stint at Accrington to finish the campaign.

The 23-year-old spent time at Blackburn and Liverpool as an academy player and was also at Norwich before the Clarets.

"It's going to be a great test this year in League One," Phillips said.

"I think the manager [Stephen Robinson] has put a great team together, it looks like he's signed some strong players, there'll be a lot of good games in the league, playing against the big teams which will be good for the fans, I'm looking forward to it."

Boss Robinson added: "He [Phillips] is someone I've looked at for a wee while now, obviously he was very successful here last year in League Two," Robinson said.

"He provides that quality, he's got a range of passing and he scores goals, and we're going to need goals to make sure we stay in this division."

