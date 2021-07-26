Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

People are replacing cardboard cutouts inside Scottish football grounds

With Scotland currently in level zero in the fight against coronavirus, seated crowds of 2,000 are permitted to attend football matches.

However, clubs with bigger grounds can apply to their local authority for more on a case-by-case basis as has already been seen in the League Cup, European competitions and pre-season friendlies.

So, as the new Scottish Premiership campaign kicks-off, how many fans will be at each game?

Saturday

Rangers v Livingston (13:30 BST)

Rangers have been given permission to have 17,000 fans at Ibrox for the start of their league defence.

The champions have moved their title flag day to 18 September when they expect the stadium to be "filled to capacity".

Dundee v St Mirren (15:00)

The Dens Park club don't give a number but say capacity has been increased, with the same level of occupation in the Bob Shankly and Bobby Cox stands.

The estimate is 4,000 with the club announcing they are "confident" this will accommodate all season ticket holders who wish to attend.

Ross County v St Johnstone (15:00)

Again without stating the total, the Dingwall club say they are in a position to offer all season ticket holders a seat at the 6,500-capacity stadium.

A small, undisclosed number of tickets were made available to St Johnstone fans on a first-come-first serve basis.

Hearts v Celtic (20:00)

There will be 4,535 spectators at Tynecastle, with a ballot among the Edinburgh club's season-ticket holders.

Celtic have also confirmed that 24,500 fans will be able to attend their first home league game against Dundee next weekend.

Sunday

Aberdeen v Dundee United (15:00)

Aberdeen will have 6,305 home fans inside Pittodrie, up on the 5,665 who watched the Europa Conference League victory over Hacken on 22 July.

Motherwell v Hibernian (16:30)

Fir Park will welcome up to 4,500 fans. The hosts gave supporters a deadline of Tuesday to confirm their attendance, while the visitors were given 2,000 tickets to sell.