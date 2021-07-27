Last updated on .From the section Irish

Hery had a spell in the Irish League with Linfield

French-born former Linfield, Waterford and Limerick midfielder Bastien Hery has joined Derry City on loan from Bohemians until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old signed for Bohs from Linfield in January after joining the Blues in 2019 and helping them to an Irish Premiership title.

The Madagascar international began his career with Paris Saint-Germain.

He also played for Sheffield Wednesday, Rochdale, Carlisle and Accrington Stanley, then joined Limerick in 2017.

"Derry City fans have seen Bastien play before and know what he's capable of," observed Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins.

"He's someone I've obviously known about for some time and is the type of player we've been looking for.

"I know the past 18 months probably haven't worked out for him the way he planned but he'll get the opportunity here to get back on track.

"He's fit and raring to go and will go straight into the squad for Saturday night's match in Longford."

Hery commented: "I'm very happy to be here and having played at Brandywell a few times I'm looking forward to showing the supporters what I can do.

"Yes I feel I have a point to prove and that can be my motivation to do well for Derry City. It will be good to get started."

Derry City currently lie seventh in the League of Ireland Premier Division table.