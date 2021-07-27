Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Toby Alderweireld joined Spurs from Atletico Madrid for £11.4m in 2015

Tottenham have reached an agreement with Al-Duhail which sees defender Toby Alderweireld join the Qatari club.

The Belgian, 32, who joined Spurs in 2015, flew to Doha for discussions over the move last week.

He made 236 appearances for Spurs after joining from Atletico Madrid.

Alderweireld's contract ran to 2023, but the club's new technical director Fabio Paratici, together with manager Nuno Espirito Santo, is in the process of reshaping the squad.

The centre-back, who has won 113 caps for his country, formed a strong defensive partnership with compatriot Jan Vertonghen - now at Benfica - to help Spurs reach the Champions League final in 2019, which they lost to Liverpool.

He was also part of the Belgium squad that lost to Italy in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

Al-Duhail are one of Qatar's most successful clubs in recent times, winning the title seven times in the last decade. They are managed by former Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi.