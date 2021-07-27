Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Sarah Ewens has signed her first professional contract by moving to Birmingham

Birmingham City have signed striker Sarah Ewens from Celtic for an undisclosed fee on a two-year contract.

The 29-year-old scored 64 goals in 98 appearances for the Scottish side, who she joined from Hibernian in 2016.

Last season Ewens helped Celtic qualify for the Champions League as they came second in the league to Glasgow City, managed by now-Blues boss Scott Booth.

"I can't wait to get started. It is massive for me, coming down, and playing in the top league," she said. external-link

Ewens has been capped by Scotland at under-19 level but is yet to feature for the senior side.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.