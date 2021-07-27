Last updated on .From the section Dunfermline

Midfielder Graham Dorrans played 25 games in the Championship for Dundee

Graham Dorrans is back in the SPFL with Dunfermline Athletic as new manager Peter Grant continues his squad overhaul at the Championship club.

The former Scotland midfielder, 34, has signed a two-year contract following a spell with Western Sydney Wanderers.

He moved to Australia in November after leaving Dundee but has returned for family reasons.

Dorrans has also played for Rangers, West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City since starting at Livingston.

He adds to a Dunfermline recruitment drive that includes goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet from Dundee United, Inverness Caledonian striker Nikolay Todorov, and Rangers midfielder Kai Kennedy on loan.