Linfield held a comfortable 4-0 buffer after the first leg in Belfast

Linfield eased into the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League after a scoreless draw away to Borac Banja Luka.

The Bosnian side hit the post in the first half but never seriously looked like overturning their 4-0 first leg defeat in Belfast a week earlier.

Linfield, without manager David Healy and several players, produced a disciplined display to progress.

The Blues now face Fola Esch, of Luxembourg, in the next round.

Linfield's pre-match preparations were hampered by the unavailability of manager Healy and "a number of club personnel", the club said in a statement issued prior to kick-off.

Thankfully those off-field issues weren't as widely felt within the playing ranks, with Niall Quinn replacing Chris Shields in the only change from last week's starting XI.

Unsurprisingly, the Bosnian champions - whose manager Marko Maksimovic had resigned on the eve of the game - had most of the possession in the early stages but rarely threatened Chris Johns' goal.

Indeed, it took the home side just over half an hour to fashion a serious threat on Linfield's goal with skipper Stojan Vranjes' half-volley coming back off the post, although Johns may have got a vital fingertip to the effort.

Linfield, with Christy Manzinga operating effectively as a lone striker, were content to hit on the counter-attack and had penalty claims waved away when Matthew Clarke played a one-two with Cameron Palmer before going down in the area.

Johns pulls off several saves

The hard-working Manzinga had to come off with a hamstring strain early in the second period, with Hull City loanee Billy Chadwick coming on for his debut.

The expected Borac onslaught failed to materialise with a flashing shot by Dejan Meleg wide of Johns' goal, while the same player forced the Blues' keeper to dive to his right to push away a low shot as the game entered its final quarter.

Johns once again showed his agility to superbly turn behind a Jovo Lukic header and then also kept out a Dorde Cosic shot from the resultant corner to ensure a well-deserved clean sheet.

Linfield will now face Fola Esch, who defeated Shakhtyor Soligorsk of Belarus 3-1 on aggregate, with the first leg at Windsor Park next Thursday.