Frida Maanum: Arsenal Women sign Norway midfielder from Linkopings FC
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Arsenal have signed Norway midfielder Frida Maanum from Swedish side Linkopings FC.
The 22-year-old scored the winner against Wales in November to secure Norway's place at the 2022 European Championship.
"It's an honour to sign for a club like Arsenal," Maanum, who won the Swedish title with Linkopings, said.
"The history speaks for itself and I just can't wait to put on that shirt for the first time."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.