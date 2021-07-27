Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Diego Rico made 33 Championship appearances last season

Diego Rico has left Bournemouth to join Real Sociedad for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old full-back returns to his native Spain after three years with the Cherries.

He made 83 appearances for the club, 46 of them in the Premier League, after being signed from Leganes. He scored once - a free-kick against Barnsley last December.

Real Sociedad will play in the Europa League this season after a fifth-placed finish in La Liga in 2020/21.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth are giving a trial to Kyle Edwards.

Winger Edwards, 23, is a free agent after recently leaving West Brom and is set to feature for the Cherries in a pre-season friendly against Chelsea on Tuesday.

